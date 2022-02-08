Rosalina Serrano of Newton, N.J., passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Newton Medical Center following a long illness. She was 84.

Born in Isabela, Perto Rico, she had lived in the Bronx and Newark, N.J., for many years before moving to Newton ten years ago.

Daughter of the late Donato and Ramona (nee Abreu) Perez, Rosalina was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother and sister. She had worked many years, retiring as a Floor Supervisor from Circle Jewelry Co. New York, N.Y. She had been a devout parishioner of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Newark, N.J. Rosalina was predeceased by her husband, Pedro in 2010, her daughter Yolanda Perez in 1977 as well as her siblings Patria Perez, Rafael Perez and Andre Perez.

Mrs. Serrano is survived by her step-daughter Teresa Serrano of Rhode Island; her daughters Linda Serrano-Aviles and husband, Miguel Aviles of Newton and Nancy Bultron of Fallbrook, Calif.; her stepsons Pedro Serrano of Florida, Edwin Serrano of Bronx, N.Y., and Hector Serrano of Bronx, N.Y. Also surviving are her grandchildren Shantee Morales, Eddie Gonzalez, Ricky Guerrero, Orion N. Aviles, Malachi Aviles, Kayla L. Aviles and Nehemiah Aviles; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings Lydia, Celina, Candida, Margarita, Monserrate, Francisco and Jose Perez.

A funeral service was celebrated Jan. 25, in Grace the Church on the Mount, Netcong, N.J. Interment followed at Saint Raymonds Cemetery, Bronx, N.Y.

Arrangements were made by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home.