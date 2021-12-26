Roxann Watson of Middletown, N.Y., died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at The Elliot in Middletown. She was 54.

She was born June 28, 1967 in Newton, N.J., the daughter of the late Roger Wilgus and Victoria Riker Wilgus.

A family statement read, “Roxann loved spending time with her family, especially the light of her life, her grandson, Bryce.”

Surviving are her daughters, Brittany Watson of Glen Spey, N.Y., and Marissa Watson and her boy friend Patrick Creegan of Forestburgh, N.Y.; mother, Victoria Riker of Andover, N.J.; brother, Roger Wilgus of Blairstown, N.J.; loving grandson, Bryce McElroy, and another little one on the way.

Visitation was held Dec. 10, at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y., followed by a memorial service at the funeral home. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa.