Sandra Tichnor passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Limecrest Subacute Rehabilitation Center in Andover, N.J. She was 70 years old.

Born in Sussex to the late Lorenzo and Jean (Post) Tichnor, Sandy has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life. She was an LPN and was employed by the former Wallkill Valley Hospital and then St. Clare’s Hospital in Sussex. For the past several years, she was employed at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.

Sandy took care of so many people with her loving hands and heart, and will be remembered fondly by the lives she touched. She was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sussex Fire Department.

Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her sister, Ruthellen Tichnor; her two brothers, David Tichnor and Rev. Rennie Tichnor; and a niece, Brittany Satnowski. She is survived by her brothers, Ronald Tichnor, Jim Tichnor and his wife Judy of Wantage, and Scott Tichnor and his wife Kathy of Plains, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Rose Tichnor of Concord, N.C.; and her loving nieces and nephew, Nancy Patterson, Tonya Wikander, Jeff Tichnor, Joe Satnowski, and Carrie Loverso.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 26 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, followed by interment at Clove Cemetery. Friends paid their respects to the family on Friday, March 25 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sandy’s memory to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 State Route 94, Franklin, N.J. 07416.