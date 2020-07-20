Santo Michael Scaglione

Santo (Sandy) Scaglione of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after fighting a tough battle with cancer. He was 58.

Son of Dorothy Fitzgerald Benson and George Scaglione, he was born on May 31, 1962, in The Bronx, N.Y. He grew up in Rockaway, N.J., graduated from Morris Knolls High School, and attended Seton Hall University.

Sandy married the love of his life, Denise Rudolph Scaglione, in 1988, and they moved to Sparta, where they raised their four daughters.

He worked for 30 years at Sony Corporation, where he started as a business controller and ultimately became a vice president of finance and operations. He finished his career at AGFA Corporation.

Sandy had such a passion for sports. He was a devoted Seton Hall Pirates Basketball fan and attended every home game. And as a lifelong Yankees fan, he passed along his love for baseball to his daughters. He was on the board of directors for Sparta Girls Softball and coached their teams for many years. Above all else, there was nothing more important to Sandy than his four girls. He was a devoted father and their number one fan. He was an amazing husband, brother, and uncle, and family was his whole world.

His courage and positivity over the last year was remarkable and demonstrated the type of man he was.

Sandy is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Denise; daughters, Christine, Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Michele; parents, Dorothy Fitzgerald Benson and George Scaglione; sisters, Judi-Anne, Donna, and Deborah; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Funeral Mass was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to research for Merkel Cell Carcinoma at merkelcell.org/join-the-fight.