Stephen J Pekaar , 73 of Sparta, NJ, took his final breath September 25, 2020 after courageous battle with cancer.

Born September 20, 1947 in Passaic N.J., to the late William and Phyllis Pekaar, he resided most of his life in Clifton before moving to Sparta. Steve was well known in the 2-way communication industry operating his company Pekaar Communications for many years until his retirement in 2012. He proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Rosul-Dul Memorial post 359 of Passaic.

Steve had many passions in life and a real fondness for all holidays his Christmas trees were legendary and his Christmas celebrations will live on in the memories of all knew and loved him.

Predeceased by his brother William and sister Rosemary. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Karen (nee Mahonchak) Pekaar, beloved daughter Andrea Pekaar of Sparta, his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Catherine of Garden City KS, as well as many loving friends and family members.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Cremation will be held privately.