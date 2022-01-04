Susan (Gore) Back, was born in Charles Town, W.V., on June 5, 1939 and passed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Gore and Julia E. (Mann) Gore of Charles Town, W.V.

Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 60 plus years, Robert D. Back; loving mother of her sons, Robert Back and Brian Back; her daughter, Susan Litzenburg and husband, Troy; grandson, Cody Litzenburg; son-in-law, Paul Village; grandson, Paul G. Village with wife, Katie; and great-grandson, Finn Village.

She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Barbara Village; sister, Patricia Gore; brothers, Charles Gore, William Gore; and her grandson, Keenen Litzenburg.

Susan was active in volunteer work serving as a Deacon for the Presbyterian Church in Charles Town, W.V., and in Sparta, N.J. She was the vice regent in the Bee Line Chapter of the DAR and Secretary of the Jefferson County Garden Club.

During her time is Sparta, she received an award of excellence from the State of New Jersey for her work as a public relations coordinator at the Sparta Board of Education.

A service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Town Presbytian Church, P.O. Box 89, Charles Town, WV 25414. Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.