Susan Marie Lucio, 68, of Sparta, New Jersey passed away on January 17, 2020.

Susan was born in Newton, NJ and was a 1969 graduate of Sparta High School. She received her BA in Social Work from Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont and her MBA from Farleigh Dickenson University in Madison, NJ. Susan was the owner of Sparta Limousine since 1986 which was previously owned by her mother.

She is survived by her beloved husband Michael Lucio; devoted mother of Katlyn Salerna and her husband Jose and Michael Lucio Jr; and grandmother of Jocelyn Salerna. Susan is also survived by her sisters: Mary Reinhardt and Jean Kidd and brothers: John and Thomas Reinhardt.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral mass will follow at noon at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to: Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Squad, PO Box 246, Sparta, NJ 07871.