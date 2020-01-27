Susanne Marie Neubert

Sue Neubert, 76, of Suwanee, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 7th after a short illness. Sue was born July 8th, 1943 in Teaneck, NJ and raised in River Edge, NJ. Sue graduated from River Dell High School in 1961. She met her husband, Gary Neubert, in high school where they were high school sweethearts, and they married in 1968. They were residents of Sparta, NJ from 1976 to 1999 where they raised their children. Sue will be inurned, at a later date, with Gary during a private service at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

Sue was a graduate of William Patterson University and was an art teacher in West Milford, NJ along with being a home maker for decades.

Sue’s interests included drawing, art, antiques, decorating and social groups. Sue was a member of the Sparta Women’s Club for years as well.

Sue, known as “Granny,” to her grandchildren, was a loving mother, grandmother, and a dedicated wife. She is survived by her sons, Chris (wife Leanna Holbrook) of Woodstock, GA and Brian (wife Christie Slack) of Wilmington, NC, and her four grandchildren Lukas, Penelope, Chase and Ella.