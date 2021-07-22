Thelma A. Goodbread Flynn-Wales, age 98, peacefully passed away recently at her residence.

Born in Rochester, New York to the late Harrison Goodbread and Pearl Renew, Mrs. Wales was one of six children. She grew up in Rochester, New York and moved to Bergen County in 1950. Mrs. Wales had lived in Roselle Park before moving to Sussex County 38 years ago. She had been employed as a secretary for many years before her retirement. Mrs. Wales loved animals, decorating, painting, fishing and traveling. Besides her parents, she was predeceased her first husband, Michael Flynn; her second husband of 48 years, William G. Wales in 2018; two brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Daniel Flynn of Milford, PA; her step- sons, William Douglas Wales and his wife Shari of Pennington, Bryant Wales and his wife Carol of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kevin Wales and his husband Craig of Prosperity, South Carolina; her step-daughters, Kathleen Wales of Pass Christian, Mississippi and Barbara Lynn Thul of White House Station; her brother, Leonard Goodbread of Pennfield, New York; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many close friends. The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all her nurses and caretakers at Compassionate Care Hospice. A special thank you is also extended to her dear friends, Cindy and Jim Roche and Terry Doughtery.

The love and concern you had shown Thelma was truly appreciated and deeply appreciated. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials donations may be made in Thelma A. Wales’ memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, Amedisys Foundation, 500 International Drive, Suite 333, Budd Lake, NJ 07828 or to the Schriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com