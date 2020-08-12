Theodore T. (“Ted”) Bennett of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. He was 69.

Born in Franklin, N.J., to the late John and Ruth (Ward) Bennett, Ted was a lifelong resident of Wantage. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Ted began his career with the United Telephone Co., recently retiring from Centurylink.

Ted was a family man. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren with all his heart. In his earlier years, he was an avid fisherman, bow hunter, and enjoyed all things outdoors. He loved nothing more than watching his favorite sports teams: The Yankees, Giants, and Notre Dame.

Whether he was mowing his lawn, relaxing in his recliner asking “what’s for supper?” or spending time with his loved ones, Ted always had a joke to crack and a smile to share.

Predeceased by his parents, Ted is survived by his loving wife, Annette (Kemble) Bennett; daughters, Heather Zazzi and her husband, Kyle, of Denver, N.C., Jennifer Bennett of Wantage, and Kristy Bennett of Branchville, N.J.; grandchildren, Griffin Bennett, Kira and Gracie Zazzi, and Evan and Carter Fetzer; brothers, John and wife, Teeny, Bennett of Fla., and David and Rossette Bennett of Tenn.; sisters, Judy Gates of Ariz., and Cindy Burse of Sussex, N.J.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held on his 70th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the family residence.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.