Theresa A. Vander Ploeg of Newton, N.J., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Harris Health Care Center, after a short illness. She was 83.

Daughter of the late John and Sadie (Roorda) De Vries, she was born in Ellenville, N.Y. Theresa lived in Allamuchy, N.J., and Hampton Township, N.J., before moving to Sandyston Township, N.J., in 1989. She has lived in Newton since 2009.

She was a homemaker. A member of Newton Covenant Reformed Church since 1962, Theresa was also a member of the Ladies School Circle, who were the primary fundraisers for Northwest Christian School.

Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished friend to many. She will be known for her many kind deeds and her devotion to her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by three children, Sharon Williams and husband, Barry, of Hamburg, N.J., Cindy Keesler and husband, Warren, of Wantage, N.J., and Peter Vander Ploeg and wife, Sherry, of Franklin, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Emily, Morgan, Brittany, Connor, Shannon, Alyssa, Cooper, Madison, and Olivia; sister Anna Mae Van De Weert of Warwick, N.Y.; and son-in-law, Bryce Foran of Fredon, N.J.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius “Neil” Vander Ploeg, in 2004; son, Ronald Vander Ploeg, in 2009; daughter, Debra Foran, in 2019; and three siblings, Henry and Melvin De Vries and Eleanor Van De Weert.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Newton Covenant Reformed Church, 23 Thompson St., Newton, and will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Interment is to follow in Frankford Plains Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Newton Covenant Reformed Church, 23 Thompson St., Newton, NJ 07860; or Northwest Christian School, 92 Route 519, Newton, NJ 07860.