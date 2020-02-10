Thomas H. Dowd, Jr., 37, of Garfield, formerly of Sparta, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Born in Pompton Plains, Tom was the son of Jeraldine (nee Ketter) and Raymond Lutkins (his step father) and his Father Thomas Dowd. Thomas was raised in Sparta with his mother and stepfather, he was a graduate of Sparta High School. As a child he was a busy athlete, and loved playing football, baseball, and wrestling throughout his school years.

Tom worked as a Data Communications Installer and was a member of Local 164. He was most recently working for J&L Communications in Hibernia. Tom loved his job, especially being outside. He had a great passion for his work and was looking forward to the additional training he was soon to go through.Tom was a man surrounded by many, many friends. He was loyal, kind, and giving to everyone around him, and his family is astounded by the amount of people that are grieving his death with them. Tom was good to everyone, and stuck to his word for friends in need. He once even flew to Florida to drive a friend home who was in crisis. When he was needed, he showed up, and did what needed to be done. If you needed someone to help you move a couch -- Tom was there. He never complained, or backed out, and was ready to give the shirt off his back. Tom loved to have a good time.Family meant the most to Tom, and he demonstrated his love for them regularly. He regularly visited with his nieces, nephews, and his cousins' children, always loving to be surrounded by kids. He especially loved the Christmas season, and spending time with his family under the tree. While his grandfather was dying, he drove to his grandfather's every Sunday to bring him oysters and sit with him for hours.

Tom will be dearly missed by many. He is lovingly survived by his parents, Thomas Dowd, and Jeraldine Lutkins and her husband Ray; his sister, Lisa Durante and her husband Chris; his step-sister, Kim Lonsky and her husband Jonathan, and their children, Paige and Jake; his step-brother, Kevin Lutkins and his wife Lisa, and their children Elizabeth and Emily; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in Thomas' name would be greatly appreciated by his family.