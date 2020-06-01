Timothy Arthur Wolfe of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on his 62nd birthday on Monday, May 25, 2020, after a valiant nine-year battle with cancer.

Son of Donald F. and Lorraine M. Wolfe, he was born on May 25, 1958, in Teaneck, N.J. He had lived in Fair Lawn, N.J., before moving to Ogdensburg in 1983.

Timothy worked as a facilities coordinator for an IBM vendor in Paramus, N.J., for most of the last 20 years. After his family, Timothy’s love in life was music and his beloved “Dungeon Studios.” He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his car, and bike riding on trails throughout northern New Jersey, and watching the Giants, Mets, Knicks, and King of Queens.

Timothy is the beloved husband for 38 years of Eileen Wolfe (nee Flynn) of Ogdensburg; devoted father of Laura Kate Kistner and her husband, Timothy, of Sparta, N.J., and Megan Eileen Wolfe and her husband, Anthony Bongarzone, of Mount Laurel, N.J.; loving grandfather of Brendan and Brea; cherished by brothers George and wife, Deborah, Donald and wife, Jacquie, Randolph and wife, Peggy; and sisters, Theresa and husband, Gregorio, Laureen and husband, Mark; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Due to government restrictions, graveside services will be private at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, N.J., 07927 (cancer.org).