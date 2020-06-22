Vichi J. Card of Branchville, N.J., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home. She was 67.

Daughter of the late Delfino and Frances (nee Marion) Minelli, she was born and raised in Newton, N.J. She lived in Newton until moving to Branchville over 20 years ago.

She was a 1970 graduate of Newton High School and in 1974 received her BA from East Stroudsburg University, where she also received her masters in early childhood education. Vichi was a kindergarten and elementary resource room teacher at Green Hills School in Green Township for over 30 years, where she was also named Teacher of the Year. Prior to Green Township, Vichi taught at Marion McKeown School in Hampton Township.

A member of NJEA and SCEA, Vichi was a former member of the Branchville Planning and Zoning Board and the Branchville Board of Education. She loved to travel and made friends throughout the world.

Vichi is survived by her husband of 42 years, Norman Card.

Visitation was scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Entombment will be private in Newton Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity.