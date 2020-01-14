Walter Joseph Mezger of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 69.

Son of Richard and Mary (Kurnath) Mezger, he was born on Dec. 22, 1950 in Passaic, N.J., and was a resident of Dingmans Ferry since 1985.

Walter served in the U.S. Navy, was a member of the Beemerville Volunteer Fire Department, and a master mechanic for STS Tire and Auto, Sparta, N.J.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cathleen Mezger; his loving children, Aaron Mezger, Jason (Dara) Mezger, and Kelly Lyn Caputo; brothers Richard and Michael; sisters Teresa Mezger and Mary Clare Lozaw; grandchildren, Kaiden and Isabella Mezger of Ohio, Madeleine and Mikayla Heater of Ohio, Gianna Rose Heller of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Malaesia and Kyiah of Ohio; along with all of his nephews and nieces and his little buddy Darbe.

Walter was predeceased by his sisters Paula and Marion and brothers Mark and Martin.

Walter will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and loyal friend, proud patriot, and U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting the family lake house in Canada.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa., privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at the Beemerville Fire House, Beemerville, N.J., on April 11, 2020, starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delaware Township Ambulance Squad, 135 Park Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328 and Delaware Township Volunteer Fire Department, 131 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.