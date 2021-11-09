William Lewis Demarest Jr. of Newton, N.J., passed away at home after a short illness on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was 52.

Son of William L. Demarest Sr. and Mary Demarest, he was born Oct. 24, 1969, in Sussex, N.J. He lived in the Sussex County area all of his life.

William served with the United States Navy during the Gulf War and then worked as a property manager for Samaritan House in Newton and for RPM Development in Newton. William enjoyed fishing and taking his son to local area events.

William is predeceased by his father, William L. Demarest Sr. (Feb. 2021).

He is the beloved son of Mary Ann Demarest of Sussex, N.J.; devoted father of Victor Demarest of Kentucky and Andrew Demarest of Newton; dear brother of Daniel Demarest of Wantage Township, N.J., and Brian Demarest and his wife, Tracy, of Sussex, N.J.; cherished uncle of Skye, Brian Jr., Victoria, Ethan, Derek, Zachary, and Matthew.

Visitation was held at Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, on Nov. 6. Cremation was private.