William Pruiksma

William (“Bill”) Pruiksma of Hamburg, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Barn Hill Care Center, Newton, N.J. He was 81.

Born to Frank and Susie Pruiksma in North Branch, N.J., he has lived in Hamburg since 1957. Bill worked as a groundskeeper for Bowling Green Country Club in Oak Ridge, N.J., for 26 years before retiring.

He was a dedicated family man, always seen with his brother.

Bill is predeceased by his brothers, Garrett, Samuel and Robert; and a nephew, Richard. He is the dear brother of Donald Pruiksma of Hamburg, Peter Pruiksma of Hampton Township, N.J., Nellie Pruiksma of Tennessee, and Frank and Emma Pruiksma of Missouri; and cherished by nephews, Sam and John of Branchville, N.J., Michael in Maryland, and Gary in Utah; and a niece, Gabrielle of Florida.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township, N.J.