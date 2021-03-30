Sparta natives complete Basic Officer Leader Course

Sparta. Sparta natives Walker Schmitzer and Sean Schoch (pictured) recently completed the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course (IBOLC) at Fort Benning, Georgia. Schmitzer graduated from Sparta High School in 2015 and The Pennsylvania State University in 2019. Schoch graduated from Sparta High School in 2016 and The Pennsylvania State University in 2020. The program’s training lasted for more than five months and is designed for newly commissioned officers to build and improve leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills. Schmitzer will continue his Army career at Fort, Campbell, Kentucky, and Schoch will continue his Army career at Fort Bliss, Texas.