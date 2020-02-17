Béatrice Coron's fantasical papercuts now at Peters Valley

Renowned artist Béatrice Coron is exhibiting her papercuts and artist books in the Sally D. Francisco Gallery at the Peters Valley School of Craft through March 29.

Coron will give a talk about her work at a reception to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

"Béatrice Coron: Cut Stories to Read" features visual storytelling through her hand-cut, finely detailed silhouettes created with an X-Acto blade and black Tyvek, a durable building material, in mainly large-scale wall hangings. These fantastical worlds are playful both in their allegorical depictions and the way the installations present the work with light and shadows. The artist books are a more intimate exploration of narrative, including image-text collaborations with several writers or paired with audio files.

The archetypal stories Coron conveys in her papercuts have been influenced by a series of odd jobs she held after briefly studying art at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts of Lyon and Mandarin Chinese at the Université of Lyon III. She has been, among others, a shepherdess, truck driver, factory worker, cleaning lady, and New York City tour guide.

Coron has lived in France (her native country), Egypt, Mexico, China, and New York, where she has lived since 1985. Her oeuvre includes illustration, book arts, fine art and public art. Her work has been purchased by major museum collections, such as the Metropolitan Museum, The Walker Art center and The Getty. Her public art can be seen in subways, airports, and sports facilities among other places.

About Peters Valley

Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, N.J., is a non-profit educational center for the exploration, promotion and practice of fine craft, located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Funding for Peters Valley is provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey Historic Trust, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Marie & John Zimmermann Fund, Windgate Charitable Foundation, Charles Lawrence Keith & Clara Miller Foundation, Lenore G. Tawney Foundation, The Greater Pike Community Foundation, New Jersey Cultural Trust and by the generosity of its members and individual donors.

For more information visit petersvalley.org.