A turnkey commercial opportunity in a great location

Situated right on Route 6, this commercial/residential property is a popular bar and grill now celebrating 100 years of successful business. It is being offered with a liquor license, equipment and all fixtures.

You will have a large dining area, a billiards room, a huge spectacular bar with lots of seating, and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

The 3.62-acre property has a fenced-in patio for outdoor dining and plenty of off-street parking.

It also offers the opportunity for rental income with two units. This 8,200-square-foot house includes a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom apartment. You will also find a whole-house water filter and a storage area.

Among the many recent upgrades to this property are a new roof, windows, and siding.

This is an opportunity to own a fully equipped restaurant/tavern in a great location and an established history of success.