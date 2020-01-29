Agriculture Dept. to highlight farmers participating in farm-to-school

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher this week announced registration has begun for farmers wishing to participate in the Jersey Fresh Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award. The Recognition Award is an opportunity for farmers to highlight their Farm to School efforts and provide them with resources to help feature their Jersey Fresh produce in local school meals.

“New Jersey school students benefit greatly from consuming healthy local fruits and vegetables and can learn a great deal from our farmers about how their food is grown and produced,” Secretary Fisher said. “The Farmer Recognition Award is an opportunity to thank the farmers who are already involved in Farm to School activities and encourage more farmers to connect with schools.”

Farmers can register for the 2020 Jersey Fresh Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award Program at www.farmtoschool.nj.gov. The deadline to complete and submit the application is March 13, 2020.

Participating farms will receive an exclusive Jersey Fresh Farm to School promotional materials kit. The winner of the 2020 Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award will be announced during Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week, Sept. 21-25, 2020.

Farm to School provides hands-on, experiential learning opportunities to help students learn about local agriculture, how food grows and what it means to eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables.

To learn more, visit www.farmtoschool.nj.gov and search for @farmtoschoolnj on social media.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial.