Alison Miller donates Citizen of the Year prize money to School Council Association

Vernon. Alison Miller won Green Team New Jersey Realty’s 2020 Citizen of the Year award in recognition of her dedication to the Vernon Township High School Council Association (SCA).

This year the realtor, located in Vernon. established a $500 prize to go to the charity of the winner’s choice. Miller designated the SCA’s Senior Scholarship Awards program as the recipient.

Broker manager Kim Lasalandra said Miller is a busy wife and mother, and fabulous real estate agent. She also spends a lot of her time helping the school and community.

Miller is the president of the SCA and has been involved in the organization for several years.

“The SCA, as a whole, raises a lot of money through different programs to assist the children of our schools,” she said. “In addition, the SCA recognizes teachers and staff, as well as the great people of our community.”

The SCA could out hold its usual fundraisers in 2020 because of Covid restrictions. “However, the hard-working members of the Auction Committee organized an online auction this spring to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors,” Miller said. “Furthermore, the organization helps brighten the spirits of members of Vernon Township’s Senior Center, as well as local children through the Giving Tree Project.”