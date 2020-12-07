Audi Newton is acquired by World Auto Group

World Auto Group recently acquired Audi Newton, its third Audi location in New Jersey, joining Audi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham.

Audi Newton will move to 66 Hampton House Road and share a state-of-the-art facility and well-appointed waiting area with Volkswagen World of Newton.

Audi Newton will become World Auto Group’s fourth dealership in Sussex County, joining Volkswagen World of Newton, Subaru World of Newton, and Toyota World of Newton. It’s also the group’s 11th established location in the state.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Audi and continue to grow our portfolio in the Northeast,” said Matt Luzio, executive vice president of World Auto Group. “Throughout recent years, the Group’s Audi stores have ranked within the top ten in sales volume We are equally honored to have the opportunity to expand our community presence and support in Newton.”

The Audi brand includes luxury SUVs, sedans, coupes, convertibles, electric, and hybrid vehicles. The Newton location has a well-stocked inventory, and customers are invited to stop by and take a test drive.