Become self-sufficient with this beautiful 26-acre working farm

This 26-acre farm in beautiful Andover Township offers tranquility as well as sustainability. Re-think your lifestyle and be self-sufficient on this working farm.

Raise chickens and grass-fed cows, grow vegetables, and board horses. There are many options with this move-in-ready 4,000-square-foot home.

The charming farmhouse Colonial welcomes family and friends in with a wrap-around porch. Updates and expansions to this house have given it modern amenities. Wide wood plank floors, beamed ceilings, and four fireplaces are original features that have been updated for convenience.

An eat-in cherry kitchen has a center island and is well-equipped. A formal dining room sets the stage for holidays and family gatherings and an open and bright family room is comfortable.

The bedrooms are nicely appointed and spacious. And it is easy to work from home in a separate building, where the current owner works now. A farmland assessment gives this property lower taxes.

The property is a true oasis, with green backdrops of five picture-perfect pastures and a large barn. Enjoy leisure time in a heated in-ground pool, or play tennis on the court.

This home is ideal for a weekend country home or full-time residence. Located one hour from New York City, it’s all here. Showings are possible with distancing and masks. Call Maria Beardmore at Berkshire Hathaway Gross & Jansen Realtor.

For a virtual tour visit 20current.com/tour/20current.com.