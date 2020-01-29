Chamber of Commerce to hold Masquerade Gala on Feb. 7

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Skyview Golf Club in Sparta. This year's event will be a Masquerade Gala beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m.. Guests are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion. A contest sponsored by Thorlabs awards prizes to those with the Most Original, Best Couple, Most Elegant and Best Overall masks.

The masquerade theme is a first for the Chamber’s annual dinner. “We felt that this year’s event demanded something special since the Chamber is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020,” said Tammie Horsfield, Chamber President. “We’re really excited about this milestone and a masquerade ball seemed a perfect mix of celebratory and fun.” The event welcomes not only the Chamber community but anyone else who likes a fun party noted Horsfield. "And if you don’t have a mask,” she added, “we’ll have some available at the event.”

Complimentary champagne sponsored by Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc. begins the evening’s festivities as guests mix and mingle during the cocktail hour which includes a one-hour open bar and is sponsored by HQW Architects and JCP&L, a First Energy Corp. A delicious dinner follows. Dessert is sponsored by Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP.

The evening’s music, provided by Dream DJ Entertainment, is sponsored by Newton Medical Center- Atlantic Health and Sussexpress LLC. Guests can strike a pose at the photo booth sponsored by Franklin Mutual Insurance Company and Rock Island Lake Club and enjoy a delightful candy buffet compliments of the House of the Good Shepherd. Table sponsors include: Ames Rubber Corp.; Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC; Nisivoccia LLP; Gwen Olinski, Attorney at Law; Quantum Wellness; Selective Insurance Company of America; Sojihuggles Children's Foundation; and Tish Leizens Media. The Comfort Lounge sponsor is United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.

The Chamber will also introduce its current Board of Trustees as part of the evening’s activities. T Love of Quantum Wellness and the Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation will serve a second term as Chairwoman of the Board. Joining her in service are Buffie Dobbs, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC and Dobbs Creative Group; Jackie Espinoza, JCP&L a First Energy Corp.; Lynn Groves, Kittatinny Valley State Park; Don Hall, Ronetco Supermarkets Inc.; Beth Hofgesang, Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc.; Cathy Kut, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors; Gus Modla, Sussex County Technical School; Thomas N. Ryan, Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP; Rabih Younes, Crystal Springs Resort; and Lidia Zdunek, Lakeland Bank. The Board welcomes two new members this year: Stephen Flynn of Newton Medical Center - Atlantic Health and Jamie LaCouture of Thorlabs, Inc.

Tickets to the Gala are currently available through the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and can be obtained by calling the Chamber office at 973-579-1811 or emailing mail@sussexcountychamber.org. More information about this is event is available at www.sussexcountychamber.org.