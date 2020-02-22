x
Classic old world meets beautiful modern amenities

22 Feb 2020 | 07:20
Old world charm meets modern amenities in this truly unique Sparta home that has four fireplaces in a parklike setting. Located in the most convenient part of town on Main Street, this four-bedroom is nestled back between black walnut and cherry trees, all on over four acres. Plus there is an in-ground pool.

Upgrades and expansions have been tastefully done over the years. Wide wood plank floors set a nice tone for living spaces that are all bright and airy. The white country kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances and a quartz counter plus a breakfast nook. A family room has a wood stove making it so easy to relax. And there is a formal living room and dining room that has a fireplace. A bonus room can be a library, office or fifth bedroom where there is another fireplace. Bedrooms are all spacious and nicely appointed.

Extras here are: three-zone hot water baseboard heat; two-zone air conditioning; fire/security alarm system; and new efficient furnace. A three-car garage and large workshop make storage a non-issue.

Step outside to enjoy gorgeous grounds, an in-ground pool and patio. Find privacy in this tranquil setting and move-in ready home. Call Dawn Corbo at Weichert Realtors for an appointment.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address:
420 Main St
Sparta Township
Cost: $449, 900
Taxes $11,777
Weichert Realtors
92 Woodport Road
Sparta NJ 07871
Office: 973-729-2700
Cell: 973-222-1609
Listing Agent: Dawn Corbo