Custom-built house overlooks Lake Hoptacong

This modern lakefront is located in the most desirable section of Lake Forest in Lake Hopatcong. It is custom built with three levels that offer five bedrooms and four-and-a half baths.

Welcome into a grand foyer and custom staircase to find a mix of decorative tilework and gleaming hardwood floors that lead to an open kitchen and living room concept.

The contemporary eat-in kitchen has white cabinets and black granite counters with a large breakfast bar and center island. Access the living room through sliding doors that lead to an expanded deck, which offers gorgeous sunset views of Lake Hopatcong.

There is plenty of space for family and guests, with many well-appointed bedrooms. The finished lower level has it all: kitchen, family room, office space, and storage areas. Step outside to enjoy a lap pool and a beach area plus an oversized dock area.

