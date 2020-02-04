Custom Colonial on picturesque property

Picturesque property on over 6 acres makes this custom four-bedroom Colonial a standout. Truly unique in style and details throughout where moldings, windows, arches and columns define rooms giving them the Wow factor.

The spacious custom kitchen has it all with granite counters, high-end appliances, center island, breakfast bar and pantry, not to mention gorgeous cabinets. Step into the truly great room with 22-foot ceiling, wall of windows and gorgeous marble fireplace. Entertaining is easy here from the Chef’s kitchen to the formal dining room. Off of the kitchen and den, there is a charming covered porch to relax, read or have a snack.

Bedrooms are large here including the master with a tray ceiling, sitting room, walk-in closet and master bath plus an outdoor covered balcony. Plenty of options in the bonus room for an in-law suite. And a full basement is prepped to be finished.

Step outside for more fun with an in-ground pool surrounded by gorgeous sprawling grounds and landscaping. So much to offer in this luxurious yet comfortable home. Call Darla Quaranta at Century 21 Geba Realty for an appointment.