Custom estate includes car charging station, hot yoga room, and frescos

This stunning five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath country estate, listed at $1.9 million, will take your breath away.

This gated estate in beautiful Lafayette Township has a circular driveway with stately portico and entryway that creates a magnificent first impression. The grand two-story foyer with travertine flooring and open floor plan leads to the dazzling sunken living room that features 22-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and Italian Murano glass chandeliers. Floor-to-ceiling windows are strategically placed to take in the magnificent views.

The oversized kitchen features radiant floor heat, commercial-grade appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a huge island for prepping meals and gathering with company. This eat-in kitchen has a gallery of windows overlooking a delightful patio, a stone pool-deck, and a 12-foot-deep concrete pool, all perfectly placed amid the meticulously manicured gardens.

The Brazilian cherry hardwood floors continue throughout the home. The splendor of the dining room includes dome insert fresco paintings commissioned by a well-known artist, comfortable seating for 20 or more guests, and a wood-burning fireplace. There is access to a balcony and patio.

This amazing home has four ensuite bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite is 1,200 square feet and features a sitting area, a gym, and a balcony. In addition, there are updated baths, a ballroom, a hot yoga room and two Tesla charging stations.

The rec room includes a theater, wet bar, full bath, and walkout access to the backyard.

For a private showing of this magnificent property, call The Real Deal Real Estate Team at the Realty Executives Sparta branch office at 973-729-7141 or Christopher Bruscino directly at 973-913-5917.