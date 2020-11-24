Custom four-bedroom saltbox offers breathtaking views

Nestled into a cliffside and two blocks from the Delaware River, this unique timber frame home is on more than four acres with two access roads and offers spectacular views of Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

You will have four bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 baths. Enter and you will notice rustic charm with upscale, modern fittings, such as Italian tile, slate tile, oak hardwood floors, Italian and Brazilian countertops, and a large hot tub in a windowed solar room facing the picturesque valley.

This home also has a huge deck with an ionization (no chlorine) swimming pool at cliff’s edge, and a custom-designed great room with a heat-efficient Rumsford style floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

In addition, there is a Vermont castings woodstove in the den with a brick backdrop. The master bedroom suite and laundry are conveniently on the first floor. The modern kitchen has a wall-sized pantry and the full basement has an outside entrance. You will also find a paved driveway.

The location is within walking distance to the MTA train station and in a good school district.