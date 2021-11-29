Details and finishes set this spacious colonial apart

This cozy but spacious colonial is well-kept with many major updates. Its curb appeal, enhanced by its covered rocking chair front porch and new decking, will win you over from the first moment.

Inside the front door is beautifully detailed wood banister. Pride of ownership is evident throughout this home, with all the little finishes that set this one apart.

You and your family will easily move throughout this space with its well-proportioned rooms. The main level has a nice flow through the living room, spacious dining room, country kitchen, full bathroom complete with new walk-in shower, and family room in the rear of the home. Off the family room is a cozy den or office. Glass doors off the family room lead to the rear deck and level shaded yard.

On the second level are three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom, including the primary bedroom with two closets. The walk-up attic on the third floor will be a welcome surprise for those looking for extra space or storage.

There’s also an unfinished basement. Some recent upgrades include the fresh asphalt driveway, gravel patio, decking on all exterior surfaces, and boiler.

Get ready to make some moves in time for the new year, and call Karen Glowacki at 973-764-5555 for an appointment.