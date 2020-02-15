By Laurie Gordon

Enelda Alvarez has two extraordinary gifts: her ability to sew stunning, one-of-a-kind wedding gowns and dresses, and her uncanny knack for knowing exactly what will look good on a woman.

“For years it has been happening,” she said. “People come in with a certain style in mind. I talk to them a little bit and learn what they are thinking about, and they try on dresses of that style. But I can look at someone and know what style will look best. Sometimes it's the one they had in mind but often, after they try that on, I'll say, 'please try these.' So often they are surprised and happy with my suggestions.”

Alvarez credits the longevity of her business, Enelda's Happy Brides, to sincere customer service.

“I think you have to first of all be honest with your customers and do the best thing for them,” she said. “Give them what they really need in a dress and make sure they get it by the time that they need it.”

Alvarez was born in the Dominican Republic. Growing up, her mother taught her to sew and then she took classes to learn to sew better. She got so good at it, that she began making gowns and dresses out of her home in Sparta.

“I was confident that I knew my talents and could open a store,” she said. “It was the next step and something I was looking for.”

In 1991, Alvarez opened Enelda's Happy Brides in White Deer Plaza. The business grew quickly, and she cultivated a strong staff and a huge customer following.

“It was a good store but the space was tight,” she said. “I wanted more room, more of a presence and better parking.”

Three years ago, in March of 2017, Alvarez moved the store to Theatre Plaza into a space that checked all of the boxes she was seeking.

“The bigger space makes people more comfortable and my customers are happy,” she said.

From making dresses in her house to morphing into a booming bridal, formal, prom and special occasion business, Enelda's Happy Brides is pleased to call Sparta home.

Enelda's is located at 3 Center Street in the Theatre Plaza in Sparta. For information, call 973-729-0408 or visit https://ehbrides.com.