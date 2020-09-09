x
Enjoy one-level living close to Milford Borough

Milford. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a spacious modern kitchen, roomy screened-in porch, and two-car garage.

Milford Borough /
09 Sep 2020 | 12:43
This beautifully maintained ranch home is situated on just over three acres. It is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay.

The house includes three bedrooms, two full baths, and a huge unfinished basement that can be customized in a myriad of ways to fit your needs.

The modern, windowed kitchen has a wall oven and is spacious enough for a dinette, but you will also have an adjacent dining area for more formal gatherings.

The living room features a wood-burning brick fireplace for cozy warmth on chilly evenings. The master bedroom has a large bath with sunken tub and separate shower.

You will also find a spacious screened-in porch where you can relax even on rainy days, plus an outdoor deck. This home has a two-car garage and a lovely landscaped yard with convenient outdoor storage.

It is located just minutes from the heart of Milford Borough and access to Interstate 84.

Essential information:
Price: $305,000
Total acres: 3.03
Total square feet: 3,360
Total taxes: $4,565
Listing agent: Judy Leary-Wagner
Phone: 570-952-5398
Listing office: Century 21 Geba Realty-Milford
Office phone: 570-296-8881
Web: c21gebarealty.com