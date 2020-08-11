Enjoy panoramic views overlooking Lake Mohawk

This truly unique Lake Mohawk lakefront house has amazing views and custom-designed features throughout. It has four bedrooms, an in-ground pool and spa, all located in a tranquil, private setting surrounded by greenery.

Find charming lake-style features: high-beamed ceilings, expansive windows, and a stone fireplace. The stylish kitchen has granite counters, large island, updated appliances, and a dine-in area.

Entertaining family and friends is seamless here with a family room that leads to a deck with a panoramic view of the lake. A charming screened-in porch and sunroom are among the many places on this property where you can truly relax.

The main floor master bedroom has a luxurious bath. A bonus room, which also has a powder room, will easily serve as an office or den.

The spacious lower level has three bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a family room, kitchenette, and dining room. There’s no problem housing returning college students or relatives.

Step outside to enjoy the pool, patio, and private dock, and the manicured surrounding property. Lake Mohawk has year-round amenities.

This move-in ready home is a must-see. Call Dawn Corbo at Weichert Realtors for an appointment.