Enjoy summer on the lake in this affordable home

Vernon. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Vernon /
| 14 Jun 2021 | 01:18
Treat your family to a year-’round vacation at this picturesque spot in the Highlands Lakes section of Vernon. This home is both stunning and affordable.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. A large, updated kitchen opens to the dining room, allowing you to entertain with ease. A large deck and patio add to your entertaining space.

The spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet makes a welcome retreat after a long day. This home includes two more bedrooms and a den/loft. There are two full baths.

Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the home. There’s also a full walk-out basement with family room and pellet stove allowing for even more storage and recreation space.

Enjoy life in a beautiful lake community where you will be able to take advantage of amenities like a clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis courts, and beach, all within walking distance.

The community is within easy reach of swimming, skiing or golf, all just a short drive away.

There’s plenty of time to enjoy your first summer on the lake. Call Kristi Anderson for an appointment at 973-814-7344.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 20 Lonaconing Road
Price: $325,000
Taxes: $6,209 (2020)
Agent: Kristi Anderson, Green Team New Jersey Realty
Phone: 973-814-7344