Gretchen Fry Rafuse, Esquire, will offer a free Family Law seminar at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street, Newton, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn about child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets, and other topics related to divorce. The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500.