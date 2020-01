Michael Nelms, Esquire, will offer a free Bankruptcy seminar at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Project Self-Sufficiency (PSS). Learn about filing for bankruptcy, and the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure or asset repossession. The presentation is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. To register, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Paa is at 127 Mill Street in Newton.