x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers

Frelinghuysen. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by Sparta Independent advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales at sales@strausnews.com.

| 28 Mar 2022 | 05:04
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers
    Frelinghuysen Farm is a private paradise for nature lovers

Frelinghuysen Farm is 19 acres, and just minutes to Route 80, offering the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming about.

The property includes a 20-by-40-foot heated barn, nine fenced-in pastures, a pond, and plenty of views. There’s also a new roof and driveway and an updated furnace and baths.

An updated 1987 log home is tucked into this private paradise for nature lovers. A classic log home rocking-chair front porch opens to the dramatic yet cozy cathedral living room, which has both a fireplace and a loft.

The country kitchen and dining room have an open design, with patio doors leading to a lovely deck where you will enjoy views of the gently rolling pastures and pond.

The home has three bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom suite has a beautiful view.

There is a bonus room, family room, and laundry room on the first floor, along with a two-car garage and adjoining loft/office.

It’s a treasure. Take a video tour at 65HellerRd.com, and call Maria Beardmore at 973-222-0621 to see this property for yourself.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 65 Heller Road, Frelinghuysen
Agent: Maria Beardmore, Berkshire Hathaway Gross & Jansen Realtors, 100 Woodport Road, Sparta
Cell: 973-222-0621
Email: MariaBeardmoreRealtor.com
Video tour: 65HellerRd.com
Price: $699,000
Taxes: $9,001 (2021)