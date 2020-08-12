GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center to hold car wash fundraiser

GAIT Therapeutic Riding Center will host a car wash fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Milford Township Building (across from Kost Tires on Routes 6 & 209).

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 23.

GAIT is a nonprofit organization the provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to children and adults with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges,

Proceeds from the car wash will support the Jean Work Scholarship Fund, which helps ensure that riders with special needs can access GAIT’s programs regardless of their financial status. Volunteers will be doing the car washing.

Seventy percent of GAIT’s annual operating income comes from grants and other donations. Despite GAIT’s efforts to keep costs low, some participants still require financial support. The Jean Work Scholarship Fund was established specifically to help those families, and the fund could not exist without the support of GAIT’s volunteers and generous donors.

The scholarship fund is named in honor and memory of Jean Work, who was a dedicated volunteer, board member, and PATH International Certified Instructor at GAIT. Work believed strongly in the benefits of therapeutic equine activities and often supported riders who experienced financial difficulties with her own money rather than see them turned away.

After Work’s passing, Allan and Wendy Kaplan established the scholarship fund to continue her legacy. Private donations, employee matching gifts, and fundraising help to replenish scholarship funds each year, ensuring that GAIT’s equine-assisted activities and therapies continue to be accessible to all.

GAIT is located at 314 Foster Hill Road in Milford.For more information, contact GAIT at 570-409-1140 or email info@gaittrc.org.