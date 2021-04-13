Glen Meadow Builder’s Club says thank you to Tracks Deli

The Glen Meadow Middle School Builder’s Club presented their first Appreciation Award to Kevin Mitchell and Scott Jahnke, the owners of the Tracks Deli in Vernon.

The students recognized the deli’s contribution to Vernon for being a business that cares and gives back to the community.

When the pandemic started in March 2020, the owners, Kevin Mitchell and Scott Jahnke, offered free lunches to Vernon students in need. After the Vernon Senior Center closed, the deli extended this offer to senior citizens as well, and even organized volunteers to deliver the meals to the seniors’ homes. To date, The Tracks Deli has been providing free lunches for more than a year and have not missed a single day.

The idea to present an Appreciation Award was inspired by the California-based DUDE Be Nice Project, which was discovered by one of the Glen Meadow Middle School Builder’s Club members. This project focuses on the good deeds people do for others. Presenters take the time to say thanks.

Along with the Appreciation Award, presented on Feb. 25, the Builder’s Club brought balloons, a cake, and an official Glen Meadow Middle School Proclamation, which they read to the surprise and delight of the deli owners.