Historic home offers charm and space in prime location

This updated two-story home is situated on a corner lot located just minutes from the New York and New Jersey borders, near the Delaware River and convenient to shopping. It offers three bedrooms and two baths.

You will notice the curb appeal with a welcoming arch over the front porch and Tudor-style decorative half-timbering accent. Walk inside and discover warm hardwood floors and moldings that give it unique historic charm with modern interiors.

The brand-new kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a striking mosaic tile backsplash, and an island. It is open to the formal dining room which can seat any large family gathering comfortably.

The living room is spacious and bright, featuring a brick-faced wood-burning fireplace. The half bath on the main floor is nearly new.

Upstairs you will find three sizable bedrooms, an immaculate full bathroom, solid wood doors, and a walk-up attic. Sit and enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered porch.

This home also has a paved driveway with a detached garage and a full basement.