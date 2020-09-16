Historic river property is private paradise

This large 3.56-acre property has nearly 200 feet of frontage on the Upper Delaware River. It offers two unique homes with screened-in porches and balconies, professionally landscaped gardens, patios, sweeping lawns, and woods.

The original two-bedroom two-bath Upper House was built in 1880 and transformed in 1998 for a modernization that maintains the old farmhouse appeal. It is equipped with a custom-built chef’s kitchen featuring a second sink in the center island, granite countertops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is a separate dining room and a wine cellar.

The River House is connected to the Upper House by a long wisteria- and hydrangea-covered arbor with a bluestone path. It includes a guest wing and offers four bedrooms and two baths, plus two living rooms and two dining rooms.

The newly renovated kitchen opens onto a new screened-in porch and expansive deck with a beautiful view of the river and your own private beach. Fish, kayak, canoe or swim in the Delaware or wander through the landscaped gardens, stone paths and patios.