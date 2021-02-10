House and land offer great investment opportunity

Imagine owning a very private 72 acres of wooded property with your own pond and a two-story home.

The house and the property are not in a community, so there are no dues to pay. It needs a bit of TLC, but it offers perfect investment opportunity with lots of potential for a vacation or year-round residence.

Inside, you will find wood paneling and you’ll have more than 2,300 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor. There is an eat-in windowed kitchen with an electric oven/range and refrigerator.

This colonial-style cabin also has a living room and a loft area. There is an outdoor shed for storage.

With low taxes, the location is only a short ride to historic Milford borough.