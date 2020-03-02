Kittatinny Chiropractic celebrates anniversary

By Laurie Gordon

Kittatinny Chiropractic & Wellness Center has been open for two years, and during its tenure serving Sussex County, doctors Jesse Burrini and Stuart Levin have been lauded for their work with high school athletes, their attention to individually-designed care for each patient and the addition of new services and products.

“We are passionate about improving the quality of life for our patients and creating a healthier community,” Burrini said. “That was our impetus to build a practice in the community in which we live.”

“We work diligently to correct unhealthy spinal alignment and posture which is a big contributor to various health conditions and surgeries,” Levin said.

Since the practice's inception, the doctors have expanded its massage therapy, augmented its nutritional counseling services and brought in a number of top quality CBD products. In the future, they plan to add physical therapy and acupuncture in the office.

The doctors met over 20 years ago when they attended Life Chiropractic College. They carved out different paths in the field. Burrini has an office in Newark and Levin, one in Hackensack and one in Patterson. Burrini was living in Sussex County and when Levin visited him, he fell in love with the area, so much so, that he moved his family to Fredon. It only made sense that they join forces and open a chiropractic center in the area.

“Although chiropractic treats the spine and nervous system, we have seen great results with treatment of patients with headaches, asthma, high blood pressure and bowel obstruction just to name a few,” Levin said.

Several things that set Kittatinny Chiropractic & Wellness Center apart from other chiropractors include the fact that Burrini and Levin rely on the heart of what chiropractic is all about: physically manipulating the body.

“In contrast, you see a lot of chiropractors moving to using machines and the like to do this. We feel that the best result comes from performing chiropractic care in the way it was originally meant to be,” Burrini said.

The doctors pride themselves on being available when patients need them, and on their bedside manner.

“Kittatinny Chiropratic & Wellness Center has consistently impressed our family with their range of medical skills and access to expert chiropractic care,” said Alex Conte.

“My son, Alex, is recovering from a serious injury which has left him wheelchair bound,” added his mother, Gail Morris. “Doctors Burrini and Levin have utilized their chiropractic skills to effectively help Alex's spine acquire a normal posture that has allowed him to have much better results in physical therapy and improved his overall health.”

“We can’t say enough wonderful things about Kittatinny Chiropractic,” said Christine Broderick. “Doctors Burrini and Levin and the entire office staff are beyond amazing. They have not only treated me and my husband, but they also take care of our two grade school boys, Ryan and Luke. They have provided me much advice and have done a wonderful job in assisting me to have a better quality life.”

“We're working closely with area orthopedists, neurologists and physical therapists,” Levin said. “Chiropractic adjustments can help strengthen the spine and make therapy and recovery more effective.”

The office offers: chiropractic manipulation, physical modalities, spinal P.T., massage therapy and nutritional counseling. The doctors work with sports injuries, post-traumatic injuries/M.V.A.injuries, neck and back pain, sciatica, pediatrics, headaches, wellness, and x-ray/diagnostics.

“One of our specialties has become working with high school athletes,” Burrini said. “We've worked with athletes from just about every single Sussex County high school.”

Massage therapist, Debbie Maker, is available three days and two evenings.

“We work with her to prescribe a particular type of massage for an individual patient based on his or her needs,” Burrini said. “She is also available for massages for non-patients, and they can book through the office.”

“CBD products are up and coming and we offer a large assortment,” Levin said. “We searched extensively for a superior brand and found it in a company in Colorado.”

CBD is available at a lot of places.

“It's about the quality,” Burrini said. “For instance, you purchase some at Shop Rite and think you're saving money, in reality, you aren't going to know what, exactly, you're getting.”

The doctors has donated to countless local charities.

“I don't believe we've turned one down,” Levin said. “We live here and we support everything from local sports teams to the arts to just about any locally-based fundraiser.”

Kittatinny Chiropractic & Wellness Center is located at 222 High Street. For further information and to make an appointment, call 973-300-5667 or contact the doctors via e-mail at: drburrini@kittchiro.com or drlevin@kittchiro.com.