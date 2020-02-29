Lakefront paradise

Exceptional lakefront property on exclusive Manitou Island in Lake Mohawk is unique property that has it all: pool, tennis court, boathouse, dock, decks and patios too. Welcome to your private resort!

An open floor plan with high ceilings makes for a sophisticated layout where rooms boast expansive views of picturesque Lake Mohawk. Two spacious living rooms with cathedral ceilings and two artisan stone fireplaces make entertaining easy. Everywhere you look there is tons of light coming in from custom windows surrounded by lake views. The eat-in country kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, a pantry and tons of light oak cabinets. Easy access from the kitchen and family room to the deck where outdoor dining can be enjoyed.

The large master suite has custom closets and a sitting area. There is a newer bathroom here with a jetted tub, steam system and stall shower. Bedrooms are nicely appointed and bathrooms are updated.

A finished walkout basement works many ways: rec room; guest room, office or other.

Walk outside to a true paradise with an in-ground pool plus all the lakefront access for boating, fishing, swimming. A slate roof and cul-de-sac location makes this property even more impressive. Only an hour from New York City, make this your island retreat. Call Deidre Good to see this spectacular home.