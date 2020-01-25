Lakeside with pool and privacy

A lakefront and a pool make this Lake Mohawk beauty truly special. Step inside to an open floor plan on the main level that captures all the lake views from every room including a wall of windows custom- designed for this house.

Beautiful wood floors and a stone fireplace complement the living areas that are bright and airy. The white kitchen is well-equipped with stainless steel appliances and a center island.

The spacious deck off the living room is inviting and the perfect place to entertain n family and friends. Bedrooms are conveniently located on the first level and there is an office space too.

Relax by the pool looking over private and serene Lake Mohawk. There is so much to offer in this move-in ready house that is close to beaches, golf and the boardwalk. Call Denny Kevil at Coldwell Banker Residential for an appointment.