Local office announces new realtor

RE/MAX Platinum Group has announced that REALTOR Tom Walter is the latest addition of the growing real estate franchise in Sparta, New Jersey. Tom Walter has been a full-time residential REALTOR for over 10 years and is passionate about working with clients on a daily basis.

“Meeting and helping people buy and sell their home is a pleasure.”

Being a Sussex County, NJ resident since 1982 and Vernon resident since 1987, Tom Walter has since officially retired from the auto repair industry which he served as a technician for 50 years. “Real Estate is a rewarding process and it opened a new chapter in my life.”

Tom Walter is married for the past 43 years, is the father of three children, and grandfather to one boy with another child on its way. Besides spending time with his family and helping other families find their new home, Walter enjoys motorcycle riding, fishing and boating.

For more information about Tom Walter or RE/MAX Platinum Group, visit www.myremaxnj.com or call 973-726-5700.

RE/MAX Platinum Group is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage by Combat Veteran Dan Corrigan and is located in Sparta NJ. Founded in 2002, the brokerage specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Platinum Group is at 18 Sparta Avenue, Suite 2, in Sparta.