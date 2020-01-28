Learn about nature and history on this fun and informative hike on the beautiful trails at Lusscroft Farm. Hike is led by Kevin Mitchell, who once lived and worked at this historic farm. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. Meet at 2 p.m. Lusscroft Manor House parking lot, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage. Hike is free but donations appreciated for restoration. RSVP is helpful to lusscroftfarm@gmail.com. Presented by The Heritage and Agriculture Association, Inc., in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry.