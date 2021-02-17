Modern 3-plus bedroom house in prime location has room to spare

This two-story contemporary home offers wonderful views of the Milford Knob and is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, hiking, and the Delaware River.

You will have three bedrooms plus two bonus rooms and three baths in a location convenient for commuting to New York or New Jersey. Inside you’ll find a 1,500-square-foot main level with hardwood floors that offers lots of space for entertaining and living.

The modern eat-in kitchen has new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. It opens to a two-story great room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The main floor also has a private office, a family room and laundry.

In addition: a bonus room can be used for a guest suite, home gym, or a den. Upstairs, the master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub.

You’ll also discover a new and spacious outdoor deck leading to a fenced-in backyard, and a full unfinished basement ready to be customized to fit your needs. This home has a paved driveway and a two-car garage, and is locate in a good school district.