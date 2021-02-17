x
Modern 3-plus bedroom house in prime location has room to spare

Milford. This home’s many amenities include a two-story great room with fireplace, a private office on the main floor, and bonus room that can be used for a guest suite or home gym.

Milford /
17 Feb 2021 | 10:24
This two-story contemporary home offers wonderful views of the Milford Knob and is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, hiking, and the Delaware River.

You will have three bedrooms plus two bonus rooms and three baths in a location convenient for commuting to New York or New Jersey. Inside you’ll find a 1,500-square-foot main level with hardwood floors that offers lots of space for entertaining and living.

The modern eat-in kitchen has new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. It opens to a two-story great room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The main floor also has a private office, a family room and laundry.

In addition: a bonus room can be used for a guest suite, home gym, or a den. Upstairs, the master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub.

You’ll also discover a new and spacious outdoor deck leading to a fenced-in backyard, and a full unfinished basement ready to be customized to fit your needs. This home has a paved driveway and a two-car garage, and is locate in a good school district.

Essential information:
Price: $465,000
Total square feet: 4,156
Total acres: 0.35
Total taxes: $7,051.37
Year built: 2005
Listing agent: Lisa McAteer, Keller Williams Real Estate, 500 West Harford St., Milford
Office: 570-296-6400
Cell: 973-903-6936
Web: McAteerWillEstates.com
Email: lisamcateer@kw.com