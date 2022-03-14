Modern equestrian facility comes with renovated home

When the ordinary just won’t do, it’s time for a 75-acre gentleman’s farm in Green Township. This modern equestrian facility comes with a 5,600-square-foot renovated home with in-ground pool — and the best of everything.

This USHJA Recognized Riding Academy has an active turnkey training and showing program with a 31-stall barn (seven oversized), attached 60-by-120-foot indoor arena, 220-by-100-foot outdoor arena, 24 fenced pastures that are newly strung, and three run-in sheds. Here you will find state-of-the-art equestrian construction by King Barns PA, well known for its quality.

The stables were built in the 1970s and updated in 2013 with a new roof, siding, and electricity. All stalls have exterior Dutch doors, high ceilings, and cupola ventilation. There are three grooming stalls, a wash stall with hot and cold water, climate-controlled tack and feed rooms, and laundry and rest rooms with HVAC.

A viewing lounge with kitchen overlooks the arena with all-new GGT footing. The outdoor arena includes a new drainage system plus re-leveled sand.

The equally impressive house, expanded and updated in 2001, has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a four-car garage. This home is casual yet sophisticated with an inviting and welcoming feel.

The master suite with adjoining office is conveniently located on the first floor. A second ensuite bedroom on the first floor would be perfect as an in-law suite.

The open kitchen/family room design overlooks the in-ground pool, grazing horses, and rolling pastures. Like sunsets? Here’s one of the best in the county. Just sit back and watch from your backyard.

Take note of the wood floors and bonus room on both levels, plus views to spare.

This is an income-producing farm. Onsite is a two-bedroom farm manager cottage on site, an additional historic barn for storage, and a natural pond. A trainer with impeccable credentials has trained here for six years.

This stunner of a property has a great location just minutes to Route 80 and one hour to New York City.

Check out this property online at 45hamiltonfarm.com. To see it in person, call Maria Beardmore at 973-729-8727.